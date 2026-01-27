RSVP For STAR 94.5’s Lose Weight For A Healthier You Forum & Dinner

Lose Weight for a Healthier You

STAR 94.5 presents Lose Weight For A Healthier You Forum & Dinner on Thursday, February 26th at the STAR 94.5 studios!

We’ll talk health with no shame and just a real game plan for you. We’ll have a panel of experts and solutions. You’ll hear from a doctor breaking down GLP-1 weight loss medications, an exercise trainer with realistic routines, a nutritionist with food swap tips and a psychologist to address stress eating and strengthen your mindset and motivation.

You don’t need to be perfect. You just need a plan and we got YOU!

Event details:

When: Thursday, February 26th

Where: STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, 32804)

Time: Dinner starts at 5:15pm. Forum starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm.

You can submit an RSVP request for you plus one by completing the form down below.

MEET THE PANELISTS

Dr. Otero

Dr. Janie Lacy

Dr. Janie Lacy is a Licensed Psychotherapist, National Certified Counselor, and CEO of Life Counseling Solutions in Orlando, Florida. Known as the expert therapist on TLC’s “The Last Resort” and a trusted voice on CNN, Court TV, and Good Morning America, Dr. Lacy brings warmth, wisdom, and real-world insight to conversations about transformation and healing. With nearly two decades of clinical experience, she specializes in helping individuals break free from patterns that keep them stuck—whether in relationships, self-image, or the complex emotional journey of weight loss.

Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if you are confirmed, or placed on a stand-by list.

