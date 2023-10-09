RSVP For STAR 94.5′s Marriage Beyond The Vows Dinner & Forum

Marriage Beyond The Vows

Are you ready to embark on a journey of love, resilience, and triumph? STAR 94.5 presents Marriage Beyond the Vows Dinner & Forum on Thursday, November 9th from 5:30p-8:30p. We have ensembled a panel of extraordinary individuals who have bravely navigated the complexities of life and found hope and strength in their marriages. After you say “I DO” the work really begins.

Our panelists have personally experienced the highs and lows as life partners. We’ll explore the beautiful journey of blending families, testimonies of recovering after infidelity and divorce, and finding love after many years of being alone. So, whether you’re seeking guidance, inspiration, or a friendly voice to accompany you on your journey, STAR 94.5′s Marriage Beyond The Vows Dinner & Forum is designed just for you. We’ll have a relationship expert to answer your questions.

Join us on November 9th with dinner at 5:30pm and the forum will begin at 6:30pm inside of the Star 94.5 Stanley Steemer Performance Studio located at 4192 N. Joh Young Parkway, Orlando 32804.

Space is limited and based on availability, so please RSVP by completing the form below.

