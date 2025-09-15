RSVP For STAR 94.5’s Raising Boys to Men Forum & Dinner

Raising Boys to Men Forum & Dinner

Parents, are you navigating the challenges of raising strong, successful young men? The journey to manhood is complex. Did you know that, according to the CDC, more than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness? The journey to manhood is complex.

Therefore, we invite you to join us for STAR 94.5’s Raising Boys to Men Forum & Dinner for an evening of empowerment and connection inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio at STAR 94.5 on Wednesday, October 15th.

We’ll cover building unshakable character, securing academic success, and we’ll have a licensed mental health therapist on hand to help parents recognize signs of depression and anxiety. Hear from a local police officer on how our communities and law enforcement can work together. Plus, a STEAM instructor will be here to expose our boys to the worlds of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math!

STAR 94.5’s Boys to Men Forum & Dinner is brought to you by Boyz 2 Men Mentoring-Orlando.

Event details:

When: Wednesday, October 15th

Where: STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, 32804)

Time: Dinner starts at 5:15pm. Forum starts at 6pm.

You can submit an RSVP request for you plus one by completing the form below. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if you are confirmed, or placed on a stand-by list.

