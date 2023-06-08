RSVP For STAR 94.5′s The Strength Of The Single Parent Dinner & Forum

Single Parent

STAR 94.5 is linking up with the community again and this time, we plan to share hope, inspiration, and resources on how to conquer the challenges that come with being a single parent. Join us for STAR 94.5′s The Strength Of The Single Parent Dinner & Forum hosted by Pastor Riva. She’ll share her personal heroism as a single parent. Plus, we’ll have an in-depth panel discussion with two single mothers, a single father, and a family therapist. They’ll address various single parent challenges and deliver key solutions.

STAR 94.5′s The Strength of The Single Parent Dinner & Forum will be held at the STAR 94.5 Stanley Steemer Performance Studio located at 4192 N. John Young Parkway in Orlando on Thursday, June 15th starting at 5 p.m.

