Crayola Experience Tickets at The City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival

Crayola Experience

Join STAR 94.5 at the City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival at the Kissimmee Civic Center on June 14th from 12p-4p. The first 25 families to visit the STAR 94.5 tent will receive two complimentary tickets to Crayola Experience! Limited to one pair per family between 12p-2p while supplies last. Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play!

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola. For a limited time, retired Crayon Characters are on tour at Crayola Experience!

Get ready for an immersive event with character meet and greets, a travel passport adventure, limited edition souvenirs and more. Hurry in for the Crayon Tour now - September 14.

Unlock a YEAR OF COLOR with an Annual Pass, only $44.99 per person. For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com.

The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival is a jubilant celebration of community and culture steeped in the rich tapestry of African American heritage. Join us for a day filled with joyous festivities as we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and honor the resilience and achievements of the African American community. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of live music, tantalize your taste buds with delicious cuisine, explore the KUA Kids Power Zone, and peruse various crafts from talented vendors. This family-friendly event promises to be a vibrant expression of unity and pride, inviting everyone to come together and embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.

