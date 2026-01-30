SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Live Music By Flo Rida on Saturday, January 31st

Seaworld Fest

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music, on Saturday, January 31st when Flo Rida takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates January 30th through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Flo Rida

