Second Chance Job Fair - 4/25/25

Are you looking for employment but facing challenges due to a criminal background? Second Chance Job Fair is designed to connect justice-involved individuals with employers who believe in second chances.
- Meet employers open to hiring individuals with past convictions
- Explore job opportunities in various industries
- Connect with support services for career development and reentry assistance
- Learn about training programs and educational resources
We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to rebuild their future. This job fair is your chance to take a step toward meaningful employment.
Bring copies of your resume and dress professionally. Assistance will be available for those who need help preparing.
For more information please call 407-440-2383 or email trtcinfo@trtcenter.org.
Register today here and start your journey toward a better future!
©2025 Cox Media Group