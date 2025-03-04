Second Chance Job Fair - 4/25/25

Second Chance Job Fair 2025

Are you looking for employment but facing challenges due to a criminal background? Second Chance Job Fair is designed to connect justice-involved individuals with employers who believe in second chances.

  • Meet employers open to hiring individuals with past convictions
  • Explore job opportunities in various industries
  • Connect with support services for career development and reentry assistance
  • Learn about training programs and educational resources

We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to rebuild their future. This job fair is your chance to take a step toward meaningful employment.

Bring copies of your resume and dress professionally. Assistance will be available for those who need help preparing.

For more information please call 407-440-2383 or email trtcinfo@trtcenter.org.

Register today here and start your journey toward a better future!

