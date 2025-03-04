Second Chance Job Fair - 4/25/25

Second Chance Job Fair 2025

Are you looking for employment but facing challenges due to a criminal background? Second Chance Job Fair is designed to connect justice-involved individuals with employers who believe in second chances.

Meet employers open to hiring individuals with past convictions

Explore job opportunities in various industries

Connect with support services for career development and reentry assistance

Learn about training programs and educational resources

We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to rebuild their future. This job fair is your chance to take a step toward meaningful employment.

Bring copies of your resume and dress professionally. Assistance will be available for those who need help preparing.

For more information please call 407-440-2383 or email trtcinfo@trtcenter.org.

Register today here and start your journey toward a better future!

