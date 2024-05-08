Second Harvest Food Bank’s 3rd Annual Ultimate Garden Party

Gather your friends, don your most dapper attire, and Escape to Elegance with other hunger relief supporters on Saturday, May 18, for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s 3rd annual Ultimate Garden Party presented by the Glenda G. Morgan Charitable Foundation.

General admission is $150 with VIP access starting at $250. For an additional $75 donation, there’s a limited opportunity to enter for a chance to win the event’s ultimate prize – The Full Bloom, which includes fun experiences, entertainment, accessories, household goodies and more!

Enjoy a whimsical afternoon filled with fun entertainment, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music. Test your casino skills while enjoying fancy cocktails at the libations lounge and shop the newest collections from your favorite vendors at the Trunk Show. Merchants will be donating 25% of sales to Second Harvest.

All proceeds raised at the Ultimate Garden Party help fund Second Harvest’s hunger relief efforts, which include distributing enough food for 300,000 meals a day across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties. One in eight Central Floridians (including one in five children) is at risk of going to bed hungry on any given night.

To learn more, visit UltimateGardenParty.org

