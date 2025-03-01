Women's History Month

STAR 94.5 celebrates Women’s History Month in March by honoring notable women and black sororities whose contributions have made a great impact on society.

Listen all month to hear inspiring vignettes honoring Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Oprah, Amanda Gorman and so many other women that have made their mark in ‘herstory.’

We’ll also celebrate the sisterhood of black sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Let’s celebrate together all month long Women’s History Month on STAR 94.5 “The Soul of Orlando.”













©2025 Cox Media Group