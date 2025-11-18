STAR 94.5 Florida Classic Sweepstakes Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. INSTAGRAM® ACCOUNT REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE (FREE).

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the STAR 94.5 Florida Classic Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) who are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; and (iii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on November 18th, 2025 and end at 10:00 a.m. EST on November 20th, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will make a Sweepstakes Post to Sponsor’s Instagram page (www.instagram.com/k923orlando). To enter:

i. Sign into your Instagram account.*

ii. Submit a follow request for @star945

a. To enter, entrants must submit a follow request for the accounts listed above, however, a request submitted to a private account does not need to be accepted during the Sweepstakes Period to constitute a valid entry.

iii. Locate the Sweepstakes Post from Sponsor, like the post, leave a comment of Wildcats or Rattlers to the Sweepstakes, and include #sweepstakes to receive one (1) entry.

*By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor may contact the entrant using the email address, phone number, social media handle, or other contact information provided with the entry, to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes. Entrants must adjust their social media platform account settings to allow for receipt of messages from Sponsor. For this purpose, entrants must set their profile account settings to “Public” and take any further necessary steps to ensure receipt of any communication from Sponsor. Your account must be public and remain public through November 22nd, 2025. It is entrant’s sole responsibility to take any steps necessary to adjust their account settings to permit entrant to receive messages from Sponsor. Any entrant’s failure or inability to receive any message(s) from Sponsor for any reason shall be deemed a failure by such entrant to comply with these rules, such entrant shall be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. Similarly, Sponsor shall not be liable for any lost, misdirected, or otherwise unreceived or illegible messages from entrants.

PLEASE NOTE: An Instagram account is required to participate in this Sweepstakes. If you do not have such account, visit Instagram.com, the Apple iTunes® Store, or Google Play® to download for free. Standard data rates apply.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy:

and Instagram’s Terms of Use (instagram.com/legal/terms) and Privacy Policy (instagram.com/legal/privacy). which are all hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware, or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

REQUIRED REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES: You must meet all of the following as applicable to your entry. Failure to do so may result in your disqualification.

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your entry:

(i) It is your own original work or you must have all the rights necessary to post or re-post the content. Each entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party.

(ii) You have the express written consent of any identifiable persons appearing or referenced in your entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s right to use your entry or entries for any future commercial purpose without restrictions. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor in the form identified by Sponsor. If any person appearing in any entry is under the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, the written consent and signature of a parent or legal guardian is required.

(iii) Except for the marks of the Sponsor (addressed below), the entry does not reference any person other than entrant, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service. Sponsor grants you the limited permission to use its Sponsor marks in your entry solely for purposes of entering. You shall immediately cease any and all use of the Sponsor marks upon expiration or termination of this Sweepstakes.

(iv) Your entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the foregoing, your entry is not lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or otherwise contain content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(v) Your entry complies with all of Sponsor’s and the applicable social media platform’s requirements and terms regarding the use of their services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to not consider any entry for the Sweepstakes if it believes the entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Official Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor hereunder. By entering, you warrant that your entry or entries comply with the requirements set out above including those at (i)–(v) above. By entering, you hereby grant to Sponsor a perpetual, irrevocable, exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, freely assignable license to reproduce your entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publish and display the entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Sponsor and its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any entry in favor of the Sponsor.

By submitting your entry you also grant to Sponsor the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in the entry and/or image (all attributes, collectively, per person, a “Persona”) for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On November 20th, 2025 at or about 12:00 p.m. EST, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of becoming a winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these official rules, one (1) winner (“Winner”) will receive:

· Four (4) tickets to the Florida Blue Florida Classic on 11/22/25 at Camping World Stadium (the “Event”).

· Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $150

NO TRAVEL, GROUND TRANSPORTATION, OR ACCOMMODATIONS IS INCLUDED IN THIS PRIZE. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE EVENT.

If potential Winner cannot attend the Event, the Prize is forfeit. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Unless the winner is the parent or legal guardian of the winner’s Guest, each Guest of the Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Sponsor will not be liable and no refund or compensation will be paid if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner will notified on or about November 20th, 2025 via direct message on Instagram or at the telephone number or email address provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within four (4) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions to Winner, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within twenty-four (24) hours after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST). Winner must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of Winner and his/her guest to attend the Event, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC., META PLATFORMS, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES AND META PLATFORMS INC. FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. No Affiliation. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram (Meta Platforms, Inc.) or any other social networking platform. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor.

13. Sponsor . STAR 94.5’s Florida Classic Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after November 22nd, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit star945.co/Contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), STAR 94.5’s Florida Classic Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group