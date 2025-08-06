STAR 94.5 Has Your Chance To Win Tickets To Hang Out With Maxwell & Friends On Norwegian Joy Cruise

Maxwell Urban Hang Cruise

After two SOLD OUT Cruises, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise returns to sea BIGGER and BETTER than ever! The 2026 cruise moves up to the NORWEGIAN JOY from February 7-12, 2026 with a full line up of musical guest Isley Brothers, KEM, Lucky Daye, Pj Morton, and so much more.

Enter below between August 10th - August 24th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to hang out at the Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise!

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 10th - August 24th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete entry form above. Up to one (1) winner selected on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend the Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise from February 7-12, 2026. ARV = $2,798. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group