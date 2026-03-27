STAR 94.5 Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Newly Announced TLC & Salt-N-Pepa Tour

TLC & Salt & Peppa

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC are joining forces for a landmark co-headlining tour across North America, with special guest En Vogue.

Listen this week (3/30-4/3) inside the the 5p hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to their show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 30th - April 3rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of tickets to see TLC & Salt n Peppa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group