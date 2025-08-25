STAR 94.5 Has Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Dreamgirls Live

Come experience the magic of Dreamgirls live at Mount Dora Music Hall! Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco, and more, “Dreamgirls” explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal in the glamorous yet competitive entertainment industry.

Listen to JoJo this week (9/2-9/4) inside the 11a hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

For another opportunity to win, enter below between August 25th through September 4th, 2025 for your opportunity to win two tickets!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for details on purchasing tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 25th - September 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays between September 2nd - September 4th for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Dreamgirls live at Mount Dora Music Hall on Saturday, September 6th, 2025. ARV = $72.44. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

