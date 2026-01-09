STAR 94.5 Has Your Chance Of Winning Bruno Mars Tickets

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is going on tour, and he’s making a stop in Central Florida! He’ll take the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, September 12th, 2026 for The Romantic Tour.

Listen this week (1/12-1/16) inside the 3pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

The general on-sale starts on 1/15/26 at 12pm.

For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 12th - January 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designate caller at 1-844-945-2945. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bruno Mars at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, September 12th, 2026. ARV = $159. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

