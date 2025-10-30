STAR 94.5 presents Alumni Select - Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Musiq Soulchild

Music Soulchild

Orlando! It’s time to start Classic Weekend off with style! STAR 94.5 proudly presents Alumni Select — the exclusive Classic Weekend Kickoff Party with Musiq Soulchild!

It all goes down on Thursday, November 20th with your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May at Mango’s Cafe on International Drive! Get ready for a night of celebration — as we honor some of Central Florida’s most influential movers and shakers with Honorary Doctorates from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.

You can enjoy an elegant evening with a cocktail happy hour from 8p-10p, sounds by STAR 94.5 mixers DJ Kyle LaRue & DJ Caesar, and then cap the night off with a live performance by Musiq Soulchild!

Doors open at 8 pm. 21 + event.

Tickets are on-sale now. CLICK HERE.

