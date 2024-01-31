STAR 94.5 Wants to Give You Love & Laughter This Valentine’s Day

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Valentine’s Day is near, and love is in the air!

You could win STAR 94.5′s Love & Laughter Package that includes two tickets to the Orlando Festival of Laughs featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K on Friday, March 29th, 2024 at the Addition Financial Arena. Plus, a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern now offering their new Lunch Bites Menu!

Enter below now through February 13th, 2024 for your opportunity to win!

To purchase tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 31st, 2024 - February 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card along with one pair (2) of tickets to see the Orlando Festival of Laughs at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 29th, 2024. ARV = $218. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group