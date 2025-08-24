STAR 94.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

Universal Halloween Horror Nights

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Face fear incarnate at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 29th to November 2nd. You might survive ten terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Live the horror.

Listen to Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas for your chance to win weekdays (9/8-9/19) inside the 3pm hour.

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2025 General Admission Event Ticket*

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2025 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 2, 2025, or prize is forfeited. If hotel stay and/or self-parking access is not redeemed, this portion of the prize will be forfeited. See Official Rules for more details

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/8/25–9/19/25. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be the designated caller; or (ii) listen to STAR 94.5 9/13–9/14 for keyword, visit star945.com/contests or the STAR 94.5 App (free), and submit entry form w/in 1 hour of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. Full rules, click here.

