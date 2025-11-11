STAR 94.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It’s going to be merry and bright – naughty and nice! Enjoy festive décor, seasonal food and drinks (for purchase), live shows and more.
Listen to STAR 94.5 with JoJo (12/1-12/5) during the 1pm hour and also with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas (12/8-12/12) during the 5pm hour for your chance to win.
You can also enter below (12/1-12/14) for another chance to win!
You could win a prize package for 4 people, including:
• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.
Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25–12/14/25. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be the designated caller; or (ii) visit star945.com/contests or the STAR 94.5 App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.
©2025 Cox Media Group