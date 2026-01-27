STAR 94.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Mardi Gras

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, February 7th to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.

Listen weekdays (2/9-2/20) inside the 5pm hour with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas for your chance to win! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 and be the correct caller to win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal Volcano Bay is seasonally closed on select dates between October 2025 and February 2026. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

