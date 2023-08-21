STAR 94.5 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Orlando

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Survive the legends together, select nights September 1st to November 4th. Face terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Never go alone.

For your chance to win, listen this week (9/11-9/15) in the 6pm hour with Lorenzo for your opportunity to win a prize package that includes:

Two (2) 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2023 General Admission Event Tickets*

One (1) 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 4, 2023. See Official Rules for more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 11th - September 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2023 general admission tickets and one 1-day Universal Orlando regular parking pass with access for one vehicle during event . ARV = $237.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

