STAR 94.5 WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

Universal Orlando Resort

We have your chance to win tickets! Daytime oohs. Nighttime ahhs. This summer’s a blast from the past at Universal Orlando Resort. Relive classic moments from many of your favorite films in the daytime parade AND nighttime show on select dates. All summer long.

Complete the entry below for your chance to win, and also by listening to JoJo weekdays inside the noon hour. When you hear the cue to call, be the correct designated caller at 1-844-945-2945 to win a prize package for two people, including:

  • 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
  • 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

INSERT ABBV RULES HERE

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!