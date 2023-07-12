STAR 94.5 WANTS YOU TO SIP AND SAVOR FLORIDA FLAVORS AT DISNEY SPRINGS!

flavors of florida

Disney Springs is taking your taste buds on a journey that’s tangy like orange, tart like key lime and Florida-delicious. Disney Springs Flavors of Florida is a culinary celebration of Florida-inspired food and beverages from some of the most enticing eateries in the Sunshine State from July 1–August 13.

Treat yourself to a Dicuru Burrata at Wine Bar George. Pig out on a Key West Shrimp Ceviche at The Polite Pig. Share a Jamón Serrano con Melón with friends at Jaleo by José Andrés. Come on down and sip a Florida Crush Cocktail at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. And for dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth to the moon and back with a Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Ready to sip and savor homegrown Florida flavors?

Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® Resort getaway from STAR 94.5 today and experience Disney Springs Flavors of Florida.

Listen this week (7/17-7/28) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Walt Disney World!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/17/23-7/28/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to WCFB on WEEKDAYS for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary; Grand Prize odds 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: https://www.star945.com/contests/wcfb-fm-flavors-florida-rules/NW3S73R7V5FAXPMSNKP2RRQVXY/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

