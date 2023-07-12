STAR 94.5 WANTS YOU TO SIP AND SAVOR FLORIDA FLAVORS AT DISNEY SPRINGS!

flavors of florida

Disney Springs is taking your taste buds on a journey that’s tangy like orange, tart like key lime and Florida-delicious. Disney Springs Flavors of Florida is a culinary celebration of Florida-inspired food and beverages from some of the most enticing eateries in the Sunshine State from July 1–August 13.

Treat yourself to a Dicuru Burrata at Wine Bar George. Pig out on a Key West Shrimp Ceviche at The Polite Pig. Share a Jamón Serrano con Melón with friends at Jaleo by José Andrés. Come on down and sip a Florida Crush Cocktail at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. And for dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth to the moon and back with a Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Ready to sip and savor homegrown Florida flavors?

Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® Resort getaway from STAR 94.5 today and experience Disney Springs Flavors of Florida.

Listen this week (7/17-7/28) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Walt Disney World!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Disney Springs®

LEARN MORE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/17/23-7/28/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to WCFB on WEEKDAYS for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary; Grand Prize odds 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: https://www.star945.com/contests/wcfb-fm-flavors-florida-rules/NW3S73R7V5FAXPMSNKP2RRQVXY/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!