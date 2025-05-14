STAR 94.5’s 4h Annual Daddy Daughter Dance - Tickets Here

Daddy Daughter Dance

Join us for a very special night at STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance sponsored by Cricket Wireless on Saturday, June 14th at Majestic Life Event Center.

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes a delicious buffet, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing and more. You’ll create memories that last a lifetime!

You could win a $200 Visa gift card for first place in the Daddy Daughter Duo Dance Contest. The contest will start at about 7pm.

Tickets are $75 per adult and $25 per child (under 18) plus applicable fees & taxes. Dinner buffet included in ticket. Parking is free!

Click here to purchase tickets.

We have received a number of calls inquiring if families can attend the event. The answer is YES! Plus, whoever has been a father figure to you should not miss this special occasion. All are welcome with ticket purchase.

Please note, Majestic LIFE Event Center is located next to Majestic Life Church located at 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811.

