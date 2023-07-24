STAR 94.5′s All White Party Info. & Tickets

All White Party

Orlando! It’s time to step out in style with STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual All White Party featuring a live performance by R&B legend Alexander O’Neal! The party kicks off on Saturday, September 2nd at 8pm at Legend’s Resto & Lounge on International Drive.

Hosted by your very own Monica May with DJ Kyle LaRue providing you with the playlist.

Come looking fly as we’re dishing out $500 for the best-dressed couple dressed in white, with $300 for the runner-up, and $200 for 3rd place.

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to purchase your tickets. 21 or older event.

