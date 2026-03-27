OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the STAR 94.5’s “Dreamers” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 30, 2026, and end at 3:30 p.m. ET on April 10, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to the STAR 94.5 radio broadcast with JoJo (the “Show”), weekdays during the Sweepstakes Period between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. During the Show, JoJo will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”).

When you hear the Cue, call 1-844-945-2945 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the designated caller. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential weekday winner (each, a “Finalist”).

To become a Finalist, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday during the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of one (1) Finalist will be selected each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, for a maximum total of ten (10) Finalists.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (star945.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (star945.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Winner Selection and Odds. Each Finalist will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. The maximum number of Finalists is ten (10). Odds of becoming a Finalist depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

Grand Prize Drawing

On or about April 13, 2026, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select one (1) Grand Prize Winner from among all Finalists. Odds of becoming a Grand Prize Winner are 1:10.

Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ten (10) Finalists and one (1) Grand Prize Winner (each, a “Winner”) will each receive the following prizes:

Finalists

Ten (10) Finalist Prizes will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these official rules, each Finalist will receive:

. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these official rules, each Finalist will receive:

$50 Disney gift card





Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions.

Grand Prize Winner

One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a Disney Dreamers Academy prize package, including:

. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a Disney Dreamers Academy prize package, including:

Three (3) nights room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum room occupancy of four (4) persons) at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel to be selected by Disney in its sole discretion and based on availability.





Four (4) standard 4-Day Walt Disney World® Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option, each ticket with an expiration date of May 31, 2027





ARV: $5,489.76

ARV of all prizes to be awarded: $5,989.76

NO TRAVEL WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

The Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopDisney.com, Disney Photo Pass, Adventures by Disney®, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Beach Resorts. It cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other element or expenses (including, without limitation, travel insurance, excursions, spa treatments, wireless/internet services, meals, individually charged snacks and treats, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages [including specialty coffee], merchandise, souvenirs, local and long-distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes) are included in the Grand Prize. All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Grand Prize vacation package are excluded and solely the responsibility of winner and/or winner’s guests. The winner is required to have and present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check-in to accommodations. Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).The ARV of all prizes is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. Winners will not receive difference between the actual retail value at the beginning of the Sweepstakes and the actual retail value at the time of prize delivery.

The vacation awarded as part of the Grand Prize must be taken by May 31, 2027. Vacation must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended Vacation travel dates and must occur from 5/31/2026 to 5/31/2027. If Vacation is not completed by 5/31/2027, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable dates, the Vacation period, or any other component of the Vacation, for any reason and in its sole discretion. Vacation dates and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply. If Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable. Vacation is for the winner and up to three (3) guests of the winner’s choosing. Once selected by the winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the winner.

Disney is not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Vacation Package is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and Prize Winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney’s sole discretion. All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Group members must guard Tickets against loss, theft or damage. Certain theme parks, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or closure. Theme park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system(https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the Group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A theme park reservation must be made for each day of entry. The Prize Winner is required to have and present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check-in. Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

In the event the Prize Winner and/or his/her/their guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Vacation Package, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Vacation Package or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The Prize Winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s), face coverings, physical distancing and temperature screenings may be required for all guests, including for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Before visiting Walt Disney World® Resort, each guest should visithttps://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, new safety measures and other information. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By accepting and using the Prize and visiting Walt Disney World® Resort, each Winner and their guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Winner and their guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions set by their origination or destination cities, states, or countries, including but not limited to registering for travel authorization and obtaining and displaying current COVID-19 test results, vaccine passports, COVID-19 vaccination cards, etc. Certain offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, and offerings are not guaranteed. Please note that any location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and locations cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Grand Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Grand Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Grand Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Any damaged, lost or stolen Disney Gift Card will not be replaced. Disney Gift Card are not redeemable, refundable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to the following terms: https://www.disneygiftcard.com/terms/us.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential Finalists will be identified at the time they are determined to be the correct caller, as noted above. Potential Grand Prize Winners will be notified via phone or email on or about April 13, 2026. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential qualifiers and winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential qualifiers and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential qualifier or winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential qualifier or winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential qualifier or winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential qualifier or winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute qualifier or winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the SWEEPSTAKES; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the SWEEPSTAKES; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the SWEEPSTAKES, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the SWEEPSTAKES or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The STAR 94.5’s “Dreamers” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after April 20, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wmmo.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), STAR 94.5’s “Dreamers” Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

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