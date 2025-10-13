STAR 94.5’s One Joyous Night Returns with Yolanda Adams Performing Live - Ticket Info. Here

One Joyous Night

STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual One Joyous Night featuring Yolanda Adams returns to Majestic Life Church on Friday, December 5th, 2025 for a soul-stirring performance from the Grammy Award-winning megastar, whose celebrated career includes four Grammy Awards, five BET awards, multiple Dove and Stellar Awards, and over ten million albums sold worldwide. Plus, special guest Mr. TalkBox!

Known for her powerful vocals and uplifting messages, Yolanda Adams will deliver an unforgettable concert experience filled with faith, joy, and her greatest hits

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 17th at 10am. Check back here!

Brought to you by Cricket Wireless and McCoy Federal Credit Union and in association with Majestic Life Church.

Majestic Life Church, 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811. Doors open at 6pm.

