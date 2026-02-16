STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree Starring KEM and 803 Fresh & You Could Win Tickets

Orlando Derby Soiree

Get ready to dress to impress!

STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Listen this week (2/16-2/20) inside the 12pm hour with JoJo, and again inside the 3pm hour with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas for your chance to win two tickets!

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 21 or older event.

803 Fresh

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26–2/20/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. Listen weekdays for cue to call 844-945-2945, and be designated caller. Up to ten winners. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Orlando Derby Soiree on 5/2/26 at Serenity Ranch in Orlando. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

