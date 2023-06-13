Star Spangled Sanford - July 4th On The Riverwalk

Star Spangled Sanford

Star Spangled Sanford is back on Tuesday, July 4th! At 7pm, grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and head to the lakefront on the Riverwalk, along Seminole Boulevard. The kids can enjoy the Kids Zone, sponsored by Ladies 327, the enormous park playground, and the splash pad in Ft. Mellon Park. Viewing areas are available along the lake and in grass covered spaces between Palmetto Avenue and San Juan Avenue.

Everyone can relax to music hosted by K92.3′s Jay Edwards, visit our food and drink stations, shop the wide variety of vendors and be entertained by live performers along the Riverwalk. Make sure to visit our friends from Seminole Scuba while at the event! A spectacular pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe will take place at about 9:15pm.

