Stuff Your Easter Basket with Laughs

we them ones

STAR 94.5′s Funny Bunny wants to stuff your Easter Basket with tickets for a night of laughter! Enter below for your opportunity to win two tickets to catch “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” hosted by Mike Epps with performances by your favorite comedians – Kountry Wayne, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, Mojo Brookzz and Ha Ha Davis! They’ll take the stage at Addition Financial Arena on Sunday, May 11th. We’ll also toss in your basket a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern for dinner!

Just enter below from April 5th - April 17th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets from STAR 94.5!

Tickets are on-sale now for “We Them Ones” and click here for info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 31st - August 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete entry form above. Up to one (1) winner selected on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see We Them Ones Comedy Tour on 5/11/25 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $131. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

