Tamia & Joe

Enjoy a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances by award-winning artists, Tamia and Joe, as they perform at Addition Financial Arena on October 19 at 8p as part of their recently extended fall tour.

Featuring six-time Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, Tamia, and the smooth vocal stylings of Joe, this special event promises to be a memorable celebration of musical excellence, showcasing two of R&B’s most renowned artists.

To purchase tickets, click here.

