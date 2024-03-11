The Temptations and the Four Tops @ Dr.Phillips Center - 3/14/24

Temptations & The Four Tops

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy Lifetime Achievement winners The Temptations and The Four Tops return for a thrilling night of classic Motown sounds. For over 60 years, The Temptations have propelled popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. During the group’s prolific career, they’ve charted numerous #1 hits including “My Girl”, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”, “Get Ready”, “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”, among many others. The Four Tops have been thrilling audiences with their infectious blend of pure vocal power and sweet harmonies since 1954. The Four Tops became one of Motown’s most consistent hit-makers with songs like “Baby, I Need Your Loving”, “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)”, “Reach Out (I’ll Be There)”, “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and many more well-known hits.

