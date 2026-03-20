This Week, Find Out How You Could Win Tickets to The R&B Lovers Tour With Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas

The R&B Lovers Tour

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?”

This week, (3/23-3/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to The R&B Lovers Tour!

R&B icons Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine are set to bring The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage.

To purchase tickets, click here.

are you smarter than lorenzo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 23rd -March 27th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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