This Week, You Could Win A $75 Gift Card To Checkers

Checkers

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? Sponsored by Headquarter Hyundai.

Listen this week (6/8-6/12) for your opportunity to win a $75 gift card to Checkers!

Checkers & Rally’s is turning up the flavor and the value. Introducing the new $3 Double Sandwich lineup - big, bold taste starting at just three bucks. Try the new Sourdough Double Melt, the classic Cheese Double, or the Double Spicy Chicken. Or make it a combo with fries and a drink starting at just six dollars.

To find your nearest location, visit Checkers & Rally’s.

are you smarter than lorenzo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 8th - June 12th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $75 gift card to Checkers. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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