This Week, You Could Win a $75 Gift Card to Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Disney Springs

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo? for your chance to win the prize of the week!

This week, (3/16-3/20) listen for your opportunity to win a $75 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs!

Splitsville

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 16th -March 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners on air will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $75 gift certificate to Splitsville at Disney Springs Orlando. Terms and conditions on certificate applies. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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