You Could Win Tickets To Attend The Ole Skool Block Party

Get ready to rewind and relive the classics at The Ole Skool Block Party: The Official Throwback Reunion, a full-day celebration of throwback hits and legendary performances taking over the Apopka Amphitheater.

From the daytime block party to an unforgettable nighttime concert finale, this reunion brings nonstop music and pure nostalgia to the stage on Saturday, March 14th.

Listen this week, (2/2-2/6) inside the 3pm hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party!

To purchase your tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 2nd - February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designate caller at 1-844-945-2945. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party on Saturday, Mar 14th at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $67.70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

