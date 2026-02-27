This Week, You Could Win Tickets To Gladys Knight

Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - Fairwinds

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

This week, (2/2-2/13) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert on April 4th, 2026 at Hard Rock Live!

Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched unassailable artistry of Gladys Knight. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Gladys Knight

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 2nd -March 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert at Hard Rock Live Orlando 4/4/26. ARV = $141. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

