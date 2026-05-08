This Week, You Could Win Tickets To See Lionel Riche and Earth, Wind, & Fire

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?

This week, (5/11-5/15) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire!

You’re invited to a party that will have you dancing all night long! Don’t miss Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire live at the Kia Center on Saturday, July 25th!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Lionel Richie

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 11th - May 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Lionel Richie at Kia Center on 7/25/26. ARV = $112. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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