This Week, You Could Win Tickets To See Ne-Yo and Akon

Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - Fairwinds

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

This week, (2/2-2/6) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Ne-Yo and Akon!

GRAMMY Award–winning hitmaker Ne-Yo and GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Akon bring their co-headlining “Nights Like This” Global Tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 14th.

Don’t miss an unforgettable night as these two icons share the stage for a dynamic, back-and-forth set filled with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

NE-YO / AKON

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 2nd -February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Ne-Yo and Akon on Tuesday, July 14th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. ARV = $103. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group