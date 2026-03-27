This Week, You Could Win Tickets To STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?

This week, (3/30-4/3) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend the Orlando Derby Soiree presented by STAR 94.5!

Get ready to dress to impress! STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 21 or older event.

Orlando Derby Soiree

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 30th - April 3rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Orlando Derby Soiree on 5/2/26 at Serenity Ranch in Orlando. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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