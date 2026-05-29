This Week, You Could Win Tickets For You + 3 Friends to See CeeLo Green at Island H20 Water Park

Cee Lo Green

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5’s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

Listen this week (6/1-6/5) for your opportunity to score four tickets to the party!

Come join the fun at Island H2O Water Park to see Cee Lo Green perform live on Friday night, July 3rd! Orlando’s ONLY Water Park Live Event Party complete with a Foam Party, Drink Specials, and exclusive access to Island H2O’s thrilling slides, lazy river, and wave pool at night!

To purchase tickets, click here.

STAR94.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 1st - June 5th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H20 Water Park night time event on 7/3/26 for Cee Lo Green. ARV = $159.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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