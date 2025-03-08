This Week, You Could Win UniverSoul Circus Tickets with JoJo

UniverSoul Circus

UniverSoul Circus is coming to Central Florida on March 20th - March 30th, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium (lot 8) in Tampa!

You could win four tickets for STAR 94.5′s night Under the Big Tent with JoJo as the Guest Ringmaster on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:30pm. Listen this week (3/10-3/14) inside the 12pm and 2pm hours for your chance to win. Plus, you’ll qualify for the grand prize of four ringside seats and the opportunity to be a part of the show with JoJo!

Be ready to dial the STAR 94.5 contest line at 1-844-945-2945 for your chance to win.

UniverSoul

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 10th - March 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call, dial 1-844-945-2945 and be the announced designated caller to win. Up to ten (10) qualifier winners will be selected. One grand prize winner will be selected. Odds vary. Qualifier Prize: Four tickets to UniverSoul Circus 3/22/25 7:30p performance at Raymond James Stadium Lot 8. ARV = $108. Grand prize: Four ringside seats for UniverSoul Circus in Tampa on 3/22/25 7:30p and opportunity for winner (guests not included) to be a part of the show. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.













