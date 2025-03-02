This Week, You Could Win UniverSoul Circus Tickets

are you smarter than lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?”

This week (3/3-3/7), you could win four tickets for STAR 94.5′s Night Under the Big Tent for UniverSoul Circus with JoJo as the Guest Ringmaster on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:30pm.

UniverSoul Circus is coming to Central Florida on March 20th - March 30th, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium (lot 8) in Tampa!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 4-March 8. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to UniverSoul Circus on 3/22 7:30p at Raymond James Stadium lot 8 in Tampa. ARV = $114. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

