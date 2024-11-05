This Weekend, STAR 94.5 Wants to Send You to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort

We have your chance to win tickets. Get ready for Holidays at Universal! Don’t miss Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and Seuss Landing all spruced up for Grinchmas. November 22nd through December 31st.

To enter, [include tune-in/entry mechanic details here]

You could win a prize package for [XX] people, including:

2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!