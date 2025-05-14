This Weekend of Winning, You Could Win Disney H2O Glow After Hours Tickets from STAR 94.5

STAR 94.5 wants your family to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... and night...that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, meet favorite Toy Story Characters, plus nosh on complimentary treats & select beverages!

Listen this weekend for keywords to be announced and enter them below for your chance to win four tickets to Disney H2O Glow After Hours.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/24/2025–5/26/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 for keyword and complete entry form on website or via Star 94.5 mobile app (free). Std. data ratesapply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/listen time. For add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

