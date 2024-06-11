This Weekend, You Could Win Disney H20 Glow After Hours Tickets

STAR 94.5 wants you to splash into summer with Disney Water Parks tickets for a full day... or night... that’s drenched in Disney magic! Zip down thrilling slides. Chill out on family raft rides. Ride some gnarly waves. Plus, plenty more splash-tastic fun.

After the sun goes down at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, you can glow wild during Disney H2O Glow After Hours. For 3 hours––after hours––you can enjoy lower wait times, a DJ dance party, plus complimentary treats and select beverages!

Listen this weekend of winning (6/15 - 6/16) for your opportunity to win four tickets to Disney H20 Glow After Hours. When you hear key words announced, complete the entry form below with the key word for your chance to win.

Listen inside the following hours for the key words:

Saturday, June 15th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, June 16th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/15/24–6/16/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Listen to STAR 94.5 for key words to be announced and complete entry form above with key word. One entry per key word hour. Up to three (3) winners selected. Prize: Four Disney H20 Glow After Hours tickets at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon from 8pm-11pm on August 17th, 2024. Tickets are date specific. ARV = $362.12. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group