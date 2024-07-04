This Weekend, You Could Win Tickets to Walt Disney World Resort from STAR 94.5





This is Magic 2024

You could win tickets to Walt Disney World Resort from STAR 94.5!

Florida Residents, this is magic! Here’s your chance to experience all the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort, filled with enchantment and fun for everyone. Like the can’t-miss attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening June 28 at Magic Kingdom® Park. So, grab somebody, come on down and drop on in for a good time where bayou thrills meet Disney magic!

Plus, don’t miss all the excitement of the EPCOT® transformation—a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility. You can go with the flow at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and zip, dash and scurry on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. It’s all here, and it’s all waiting for you!

Listen this weekend for keywords to be announced, and then enter the key words in the entry form below for your opportunity to win four Walt Disney World theme park tickets.

You’ll hear a keyword announced every hour during the following times:

Friday, July 5th between 1pm - 7pm

Saturday, July 6th between 10a-7pm

Sunday, July 7th between 1pm - 7pm

There’s magic in every moment.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/5/24 - 7/7/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for keywords to be announced and complete entry form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four 1-Day Walt Disney World theme parks tickers with Park Hopper option with an expiration date of July 31st, 2025 . ARV = $1077.80,. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group