Tickets Are On-Sale Now For One Joyous Night

One Joyous Night

Join STAR 94.5 for the 2nd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert featuring a mega performance by eleven time Stellar Award winner Pastor Mike Jr., plus a special performance by Stellar Award winner William Murphy! Bring the family to enjoy a live inspirational concert hosted by Monica May on Friday, December 8th at Majestic Life Church. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to purchase.

We’re asking you to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Central Florida, this a perfect celebration for the entire family, and we hope to see you at STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert!

©2023 Cox Media Group