Tickets Are On Sale Now For STAR 94.5′s Daddy Daughter Dance

Daddy Daughter Dance

Join us for a very special night at STAR 94.5′s Daddy Daughter Dance sponsored by Your Local Ford Dealers on Saturday, June 17th at Legend’s on International Drive in Orlando!

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes a delicious buffet, music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing and more. You’ll create memories that last a lifetime!

Tickets are $60 per adult and $40 per child (under 18) plus applicable fees & taxes. Unlimited buffet included in ticket. Parking is free!

Click here to purchase tickets.

You could win a $500 Visa gift card for first place in the Daddy Daughter Dance Contest. The contest will start at about 8pm.

Plus, you could win a $500 Visa gift card for first place for the Best Dressed Daddy & Daughter Duo! Roaming judges will select the top three finalists between 5p-7:30pm. Winners will be announced on-stage at 7:45pm.

We have received a number of calls inquiring if families can attend the event. The answer is YES! Plus, whoever has been a father figure to you should not miss this special occasion. All are welcome with ticket purchase.

**Dinner Buffet:

Green Salad

Fried Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Fries

Fried Rice

Spaghetti

Stir Fry Veggies

Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cake

Unlimited Fountain Drinks /Water

** Menu items subject to change

The first 50 daddy/daughter duos in the door will receive two tickets to Crayola Experience.

©2023 Cox Media Group