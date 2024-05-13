Tickets & Info. Here for STAR 94.5's 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance





Daddy Daughter Dance

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is back! Dads, you can create timeless memories with your little princess for an evening of dancing, dinner and fun!

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will take place at a new location this year! Join us on Saturday, June 15th starting at 5pm at the Majestic Life Event Center (located next to the Majestic Life Church in Orlando). Parking is free.

Fathers and their princesses come dressed to impress for a fun-filled evening that includes music by DJ Kyle LaRue, dancing, contests, food and more. Dinner from Shake Shake is included in your ticket. You could win a $200 first place prize in the Daddy-Daughter Duo Dance contest, or the Best Dressed Daddy-Daughter Duo!

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets. Tickets are $50 per adult and $25 per child (under 18) plus fees & taxes.

We hope to celebrate Father’s Day Weekend with you!





