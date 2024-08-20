True Health Be Healthy 5K & Kids’ Run - September 21st

True Health is excited to host the Be Healthy 5K Presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, September 21st at the Orlando Sanford International Airport at 7:30am. Bring your friends, family, and coworkers as we take health to new heights!

One company or group with the most participants (minimum 15) will win an award and $250. This is a great opportunity to get recognized at the event AND celebrate together! Proceeds from the Be Healthy 5K ensure that all Central Floridians have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare at a reasonable cost.

At the Be Healthy 5K, all participants will receive a race medal and t-shirt. Additionally, there will be a FREE Kids run. (Registration will open the week of the event on September 16th).

